This Small Food Truck Serves Delicious Chinese Street Food

Hawker is a small food truck serving delicious Chinese street food in Vasant Kunj. The food van is quite busy as people are either placing order from home delivery or eating in there cars. Mostly people enjoy order food and eating in the cars. This van is here for more than 2 decades now. Staff her is nice and helps you by delivering the food in your car only. You can order Chilly Garlic Noddles, Fried Momos, Fried Rice, Crispy Honey Chilly Potato and Spring Rolls are few most recommend ones. The filling in Momos and Spring is loaded with Veggies and Chicken. The noddles and rice are made with apt amount of spices and are just like Street Food. If you pass by Vasant Kunj & if you love Chinese do stop by this food van and try their food.