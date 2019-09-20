Vintage Cars, Well Stocked Bar And Good Food, Pop By Detroit Now!

Detroit Garage Bar & Kitchen has it all to be your next party destination. Located in the heart of Delhi, CP, as one enters the place elegant vintage cars give a retro feel. Numerous mini models painted white adorn the walls of this spacious car-themed casual dining space. A massive LED screen as big as a wall for viewing sports and events is simply Wow. You are spoilt for choice as they have an endless menu of Classic cocktails, single malts, tequilas, shooters, beers, wines, imported blends, rum, liqueurs etc. You name it and they have it! European, American, Oriental and Indian cuisines have plenty of options to choose from. They have " The BEST " honey Chilli Potatoes in town. Other lips-smacking dishes are Broccoli bullets, Ratatouille Pizza, chilli chicken, dynamite prawn crackers, Detroit dogs, classic brownie with ice cream. Not to forget the yellow bus like car houses the DJ playing foot-tapping music.