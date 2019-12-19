Head Over To This Beauty For Some Good Food & Drinks!

If good food and ambience (oh those 90's songs that had me swaying) are your cup of tea (or coffee, no bias) then head over to this beauty, Soda Bottle Opener Wala in Cyberhub. An aura of seating yourself in a cafe in Bombay while you gorge on food like Keema Pav, Bhunna Chicken Sandwiches and some heartwarming sausages is unbeatable. Their menu has some good stuff to offer and as a takeaway, do try the Mawa cake. Added bonuses, the Raspberry soda, and bun maska. Another thing that has my heart, the original restaurant in Bombay has deaf-mute servers and hence, their graphic menu. This one in Cyberhub gave me the same vibes the last time, however not during my most recent visit, but the servers are still a delight.