Enjoy A Dichotomy Of Flavours With Ziu's New Dim Sum Menu

From the vegetarian choices, the one that really stands out is the understated but totally yummy Baby Pakchoy and Water Chestnut dim sum then there is the Silken Tofu and Holy Basil dim sum which is an amalgamation of Thailand’s best street food. For the meat eaters, the irresistible 5-Spice Lamb dim sum is a must. The fresh Tiger Prawn Sui Mai with slow-cooked shiitake mushrooms is to die for. The presentation of all of these is stellar.