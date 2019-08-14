Pa Pa Ya: Zorawar Kalra's Beautiful Asian Creation!

Casual Dining

Pa Pa Ya

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
Select Citywalk, Level 4, A-3, Saket, New Delhi

The service here is impeccable. We reached here before our booking time so we had to wait for the table to be ready. When we got the table, the server thanked me for waiting for him (we waited for only 5mins). When I found a dish to be too salty for my taste, they offered to replace it. More than the food I loved the people there. Usually, when a restaurant is doing well the service goes down. But that was not the case at Pa Pa Ya. My favourite dish from that night was the chicken and avocado tacos and Penang curry.

Nothing

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Big Group, Family, Bae, Kids

