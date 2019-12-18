Explore
Kondapur
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kondapur
Gaming Zone
Classes & Workshops
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Ski Capital
Attack Your Friends With Snowballs & Slide Down The Snow At This Zone
Kondapur
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Tridom
Jurassic Park To Super Mario: There Is A New Gaming Zone In Kondapur
Kondapur
Amusement Parks
Amusement Parks
Freakouts Adventure Zone - Botanical Garden
Get up Fellas! Check Out This Adventure Zone In Botanical Garden For Maximum Thrill
Kondapur
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Escapades Culinary Studio
Apple, Rum & Gingerbread: This Traditional Christmas Baking Workshop Got Us Drooling
Kondapur
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
The Great Escape
Brace Yourself For An Adrenaline Rush & Adventure Under An Hour At These Escape Rooms
Gachibowli
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Somasfit Taekwondo Martial Arts & Kickboxing Academy
Taekwondo, MMA & Karate: Hop In To This Martial Arts Academy For A Stronger Body
Gachibowli
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
BCUBE Big Bang Boxing
Hyderabad, Sweat It Out In Style! Get Fit & Lit At This New Boxing Gym In Madhapur
Madhapur
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Smaaash
Play VR Games, Rock Climbing, Arcade Games & Go On A Temple Run At This Arena
Kukatpally
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
The Jump Zone
Be It A Birthday Party Or Simply For Some Fun, Let Your Kiddo Hop At This Play Area
Madhapur
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Soap Football
Slip, Slide & Fall: Football Frenzies, Play A Game Of Soap Football At This Court In Madhapur
Madhapur
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
SVM Bowling Gaming
Bowl Over With Your Squad At This Gaming Lounge In Kukatpally
Kukatpally
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Jungle Bay
Your Kids Will Have A Ball Of A Time At This Jungle Themed Play Zone In Madhapur
Madhapur
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
The Amazing Escape
Call Your Squad & Make Plans To Visit This Escape Room In Madhapur
Madhapur
