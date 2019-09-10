Head Over To This Microbrewery With Pretty Rooftop & Killer Food

ShakesBierre is an amazing microbrewery in town located on bridge road. It has an open terrace, rooftop with the perfect ambience. It can host around 500-600 people approx. The service is quite amazing and quick. There are 6 different types of Brewed Beers: Starters which were must try are: Dahi kabab: Just perfect. Shaped like mini-set dosas Vietnamese rolls: It was very well presented with all veggies. Tasted really good Shakesbiere special chips: These chips were shows stopper. Like try them and you'll love it. Ghee roast paneer: I personally like it very much. The spices were just perfect to dwell along with the beer Vodka Pani Puri was good. The cocktail presentation was pretty as well "All Our Yesterday's" was one good mocktail to try. It had a cream liquor, coffee liquor, coconut water, and white rum Devils gets his dues: It is also an amazing drink. Coming to desserts, This place serves some really pretty desserts Coconut creme brulee Baked Alaska Baked blueberry cheesecake And a few more