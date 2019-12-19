The Largest Brewery In Asia Is Located Right Here In Bangalore

I'm so glad to have visited Byg Brewski in Hennur. Firstly, anyone will fall in love with the place, the ambience, the pond and everything seems like a perfect hangout place for a group of friends or family. Anyone who goes there will end up spending a minimum of 3 hours because the ambience makes you want to stay longer. We tried a range of drinks both alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Kokum beer is something new here and it was the winner for me. They have some amazing cocktails and mocktails as well. Coming to the food, we tried a lot of them like the China Town chilli chicken, Hong Kong chilli paneer, their signature Nachos, Ragi Papdi Chaat, Arabic fatayer, Karari Roti, Bombay Sausage Tawa Masala, Calcutta Club Chicken Cutlet, Hot Black Pepper Prawns and Fish Tikka. All of them were absolutely well made. For the main course, we had the Kathal and soya chap biryani which was surprisingly a great combination and tasted quite good. Desserts: Now this is something you definitely cannot miss here. We had the tres leches, Kaveri mud cake and salted caramel cheesecake and all 3 of them were absolute stunners. So so good to be missed. I'm definitely going back here again.