Drink Up And Paint The Town Red At These Famous Pubs In Bangalore

The baap of all breweries and pubs in Bangalore, Toit is the most visited and top on anyone and everyone's list of best pubs in Bangalore. Being one of the most crowded pubs in Bangalore, consider yourself lucky if you manage to find a seat here on a weekend. Their freshly brewed beers is an absolute must try and has successfully marked itself on the pub map of India. Do try their Lamb, Fig, and Cheese Pizza, the Baked Nachos, and the hefty Toit Steak.