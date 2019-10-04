For Arabian Food Head To This Place!

Le Arabia: The ambience makes this place awesome. This is a perfect place to have Arabic food, good and cute ambience, very helpful staff and they suggested with the dishes. A very crowded place we waited for around 15 20 mins. This place is not that expensive. Food: Started with the soup, - Vegetarian Mongolian pot very tasty this was just amazing with noodles and different kind of flavour which was very spicy and wow! - Masala papad with cucumber pieces on it added a pinch of a different taste to it. - Masala Omelette not that great Non-Veg starters were the best, we had ordered, - Chicken based which was so good with the marinated onions with it. - Bullet shot Veg was also good But biryani looked yummy but it was not available for us since it was late. Totally good experience we had in this place.
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayaprakash Nagar
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
