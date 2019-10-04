For Arabian Food Head To This Place!

Le Arabia: The ambience makes this place awesome. This is a perfect place to have Arabic food, good and cute ambience, very helpful staff and they suggested with the dishes. A very crowded place we waited for around 15 20 mins. This place is not that expensive. Food: Started with the soup, - Vegetarian Mongolian pot very tasty this was just amazing with noodles and different kind of flavour which was very spicy and wow! - Masala papad with cucumber pieces on it added a pinch of a different taste to it. - Masala Omelette not that great Non-Veg starters were the best, we had ordered, - Chicken based which was so good with the marinated onions with it. - Bullet shot Veg was also good But biryani looked yummy but it was not available for us since it was late. Totally good experience we had in this place.