Budget Shopping, Quick Bites and Activities At The Ascendas Park Square Mall

All that shopping can make you work up quite an appetite. Head over to the top floor and step into Eatree, the Park Square’s food court. You’ll find popular chains such as KFC, Subway, Momo Station, Biriyani King, Southern Spice, Oh My Tea, Chocolate Room, Curry Sprig, Veg By Nature, Modak, Shaan-e-Punjab and Beijing Bites. The food court also opens up to a nice, breezy outdoor space with a view of the area. The mall also offers plenty of other dining out options in the form of Mast Kalandar, Oven Fresh, California Burrito, Barbeque Nation, Nando’s, Bakasur, Outback and Pizza Hut, if that’s more your jam. Habanero’s an excellent choice for lunch, with it’s fiery Mexican cuisine to get you through the rest of your work day. And for dinner, there’s no better place to head to than.