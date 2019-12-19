For all you folks working in ITPL, the Ascendas Park Square Mall is a short walk away, and has got you covered for all your shopping, food and entertainment needs.
Budget Shopping, Quick Bites and Activities At The Ascendas Park Square Mall
- Nearest Metro Station: Baiyappanahalli
Shop, Then Shop Some More
If your wardrobe could use some updating, the mall’s got a number of Indian and international brands to shop from. There’s Reliance Trends, Levi’s, Celio, Lee, Wrangler, Zodiac, Jealous 21 and Jockey to name a few. On the other hand, there’s Sling for bags and accessories, Wild Craft for the regular traveller bags and The Women’s Store with ethnic options. For footwear, you could peek into Soles (currently at 50 per cent off), Walk and Franco Leone. Additionally, Reliance Mart sells clothing, stationery, toys, electronics, home furnishings, FMCG, apparels & accessories, automotive accessories, fresh fruits & vegetables, fine jewellery and fashion jewellery. Oh and check out Kala Vaitka, a small stall that sells expertly made handicrafts. Everything in one place, all under one roof.
Pig Out All Day
All that shopping can make you work up quite an appetite. Head over to the top floor and step into Eatree, the Park Square’s food court. You’ll find popular chains such as KFC, Subway, Momo Station, Biriyani King, Southern Spice, Oh My Tea, Chocolate Room, Curry Sprig, Veg By Nature, Modak, Shaan-e-Punjab and Beijing Bites. The food court also opens up to a nice, breezy outdoor space with a view of the area. The mall also offers plenty of other dining out options in the form of Mast Kalandar, Oven Fresh, California Burrito, Barbeque Nation, Nando’s, Bakasur, Outback and Pizza Hut, if that’s more your jam. Habanero’s an excellent choice for lunch, with it’s fiery Mexican cuisine to get you through the rest of your work day. And for dinner, there’s no better place to head to than.
A Well Deserved Break
If you’re just looking to relax over the weekend or looking for an express pampering session during lunch {on a workday}, then you could book yourself a session at the luxury wellness spa, Sohum. Alternatively there’s Amoeba for bowling and The Hive Arcade with it’s slew of indoor gaming activities. For your cinema fix, there’s also Q Cinemas, and the best thing is tickets are easy to land on most days.
#LBBTip
Watch out for the crows at the outdoors space adjoining the food court. If you’re not attending to your food, they are.
