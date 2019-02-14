Bangalore Pub Exchange is one hidden secret one should try. Located in Lido Mall inside Smaash. The most interesting feature of the place are the prices of the cocktails here which drop and rise as per the stock exchange. On some lucky days, a bumper drop and your down for a party. They serve some excellent pizzas and Indian food in their mains. A must try is Palak Lasooni with Naan and Potli Dum Biryani with Potli made of Roomali Roti and served with dal makhani. Some excellent desserts are the first things you notice when you enter. The aroma of chocolate just gets to you.
The Only Stock Exchange We Want!
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1250
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Trinity
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Starters or appetisers choices could be better.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
