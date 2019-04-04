Barkaas: A New Arabian Restaurant In Town

Love the Arabian feels? The juicy kabsa, Mandi and chicken, mutton dishes? Then you have to visit Barkaas in Marathalli. As you enter in, You'll see a beautiful Ambience with floor sitting as well as chairs. This is known as 'Majlis' that Is because Arabic community believes sitting on the floor and eating together connects people strongly. The all famous 'Mandi' is a disappointing dish here. It lacks the feels and even though it comes with unlimited rice, I'd suggest you avoid it. A few dishes I loved along with the ambience were : 1. Chicken Shorba - A delightful soup, this was a complete stunner. 2. Kunafa- A sweet dessert made with ghee was good for a one time try. 3. Chicken Turkish Grill - The best one! One of the best chicken starters I've had in Bangalore. The taste. The spices and the garnishing: perfectly done. Rest, the ambience is great and this will pass as a great offbeat family dining experience!