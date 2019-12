One of the hippest spots to open here, Safe House sees a steady stream of revellers and pub hoppers. Settle in and choose from their vast menu that includes a variety of beers — from Kingfisher to Bira and Peroni. You can even go for their cocktail creations like Painkiller {Old Monk mixed with coconut cream, pineapple and orange juice} or a good old Whiskey Sour. With these, you can chomp down pizzas and pastas.