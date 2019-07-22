9 Glorious Versions Of The Biryani And Where To Find Them

A tiny town wedged in between Bangalore and Chennai, Ambur’s claim to fame has always been its biryani and its leather products. Having first been cooked in the royal kitchens of the Nawabs of Arcot, the popularity of the biryani has only grown through the years. Many say that it is the unique style in which it is made (the meat and the rice are first cooked separately and then they are brought together in a sealed, ‘dum’ vessel) that infuses the dish with deliciousness. If you can’t be bothered to drive down to Ambur, just join the crowds at Koramangala’s Ambur Biryani Point for a tasting.