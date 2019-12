Claiming to serve the biggest steaks in town, make sure you’re armed with your appetite for a healthy {or maybe unhealthy} dose of meat. Bring it on! Poached Chicken served on a bed of mash and rice with creamy thyme sauce is a fine pick as is the Chicken with Garlic Cloves which is cooked in oregano, lime and garlic. For beef eaters, Devils Steak in a chilli and pepper sauce comes second making way for the winner: Jack Daniel Steak. Apart from being marinated in whiskey it even comes with sausages and we can’t see how that is not the best thing ever! Connie’s is also that rare place, in the city, that has a selection of pork steaks. Try their Pork Devil Steak or even the Pork Ribs Pepper Roast Steak and you won’t be disappointed.