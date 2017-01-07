There is nothing in this world that is as effective as a good old Bollywood dance workout. Do the thumka, with a bit of a jhatka and add in some matkas and you have the best workout in the world, set to some of your favourite Bollywood music of the moment of course. So ladies and gents, put on your “Kaala Chasma”, dress up in bling {ok maybe keep that one for your friend’s sangeet} and get your best Bollywood moves on, for we are going to introduce you to some of the best Bolly classes that also double up as fitness routines around town.
Groove Your Way To Fitness With Jhatkas And Matkas At These Bollywood Dance Classes
Stepperz
Learn to move and groove with one of the Kannada film industry’s finest choreographers, Malur Srinivas at Stepperz. He combines aerobics into dance routines with step platforms to improve endurance and stamina. He’s trained Kannada film folk and celebrities like Ganesh, Chaya Singh, Prem, and Amoolya, so sign up and get some star quality dance moves on now!
- Monthly: ₹ 3500
Minoti Ramachandra at Energy Fitness
Minoti is one of the better known names in the dance world and her classes are offered to individuals, couples, groups and corporates. Her choreography is mostly Bollywood freestyle along with latin jazz and salsa. Students attend her Bollywood dance classes that promise to be fun and thumka-filled. This kind of cardio? Yes please!
Muscle and Music Club
If full on Bollywood isn’t your thing, there’s a hip-hop influenced Bollywood class at the Muscle and Music Club. ZuBoo, a well-known B-Boy and Hip-Hop dancer, choreographs typical Bollywood dances with popping, locking and breaking. And although it does seem a little more complicated, this twice-a-week class is something we want in on.
Rhythmic Feet Dance And Fitness Studio
Think fun and fitness at Rhythmic Feet. All their choreography focuses on dance as a path to fitness. We love that they have all kinds of dance forms like Bollywood Zumba, freestyle and belly-dance incorporated into their classes, so if you’re looking to step it up, you know where to go.
H2O Dance And Fitness
With classes meant for you and your little tykes {if you have any}, H2O Dance And Fitness is the perfect break from your daily routine. Add in some zumba routines and you’ll have a heart pumping workout that’s also loads of fun.
Figurine Fitness
Perhaps the first place in the city to have Bollywood aerobics, Figurine Fitness is a great place to follow up your workout with some much needed dance. Their “Retro Bolly Aerobics” with songs from the early 90s sounds like something we’d definitely be down for. This place is always thumpin’!
