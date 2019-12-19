Another food delivery service, Box8 covers Indian food, wraps, sandwiches and salads, this one promises delivery in 38 minutes in their current delivery zone — mostly east Bangalore for now.
Combo Meals, Mini Jamuns Masala Lemonade: Order From Box8 For Homely Food
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
Like From Home
When a pamphlet of Box8 was tucked under the wipers of my car, I nearly dismissed it as ‘yet another food delivery service’. But when I perused the menu through the windshield, I quickly retrieved it – I was intrigued. Lunch at office would be ordered from here.
Focussing on Indian food apart from sandwiches, salads and a few desserts, we found that Box8 is ideal for a desk lunch or a quick fix without piling on the calories. The app/website is categorised smartly so you know exactly where to for Biryani, Salads, Wraps or Dessert & Drinks. A la carte has it all in case you want to gorge, but what we most liked was Anti-Surge {mini meals at INR 88}, Staples Box {think Dal Chawal and Chole Chawal} and All-In-One-Meals.
Smart Meal Plans
Picking from the All-In-One section, we ordered the Dal Makhani Meal that gives you the option of a serving of chole or more dal, paratha or rice {or both for an additional INR 18 only}. The Spicy Paneer Meal offered the same options, with paneer making the main dish. The dal was authentic but thankfully not as rich as it should be while the paneer was soft and tangy due to the tomato base. Parathas were just like from home – soft, layered and warm. The rice too gave us nothing to complain about. The packaging left us happy as the neatly divided box also had a salad, mint chutney and five mini gulab jamuns — a perfect end to the meal. Beware of colleagues who’ll swiftly come to steal them.
Time And Time Again
When we found they deliver until 1am, we naturally wanted a midnight feast of Shahi Paneer Biryani and Roast Chicken Wrap. The former was delicious, but the wrap was a little bland. Next time, maybe we’ll ask for the Chicken Tikka wrap. Throw in the Masala Lemonade or Iced Tea and it’s a little party!
So We’re Thinking…
Don’t expect gourmet meals from them, but what they do offer is tasty, and quality seems good at the moment. Plus, they’re reasonable. Meals at INR 150 for the win!
And yes, they do deliver within 38 minutes. At least when we ordered…
Order online from them here.
