Combo Meals, Mini Jamuns Masala Lemonade: Order From Box8 For Homely Food

When a pamphlet of Box8 was tucked under the wipers of my car, I nearly dismissed it as ‘yet another food delivery service’. But when I perused the menu through the windshield, I quickly retrieved it – I was intrigued. Lunch at office would be ordered from here.

Focussing on Indian food apart from sandwiches, salads and a few desserts, we found that Box8 is ideal for a desk lunch or a quick fix without piling on the calories. The app/website is categorised smartly so you know exactly where to for Biryani, Salads, Wraps or Dessert & Drinks. A la carte has it all in case you want to gorge, but what we most liked was Anti-Surge {mini meals at INR 88}, Staples Box {think Dal Chawal and Chole Chawal} and All-In-One-Meals.