We're Saying It: Brik Oven On Church Street Has The Best Pizza In Town (By Far)

We mean that quite literally, as when they began in 2015, this was the first place is town to have real wood-fired pizza. Started by chef Anirudh Nopany and Sreeram Anvesh, the menu (with toppings ranging from mushrooms, nutmeg, pepperoni, tenderloin, prawn, squid and chorizo) remains as simple as solid as when they first began. At the original place on Church Street, the waiting time is compensated for by the food, and luckily now though, there's a larger space in Indiranagar for all you fellow fans! But Version 1.0 is still cute, small and with an open-kitchen plan, these lads have got the Italian pizzeria look down to perfection. Think potted-plant bridges (for fresh basil, you see!) across the room, shelves of ingredients and candy, and wooden benches for seating and you’re practically in Tuscany.

We recommend the Red Cotta, Popeye & Olive Oyl and Streaking Pigs. Plus, The Big Bang Milkshake and The Hangover Shake (as one does on a Thursday morning!). Red Cotta is great for vegetarians tired of eating Margheritas and comes with mozzarella, ricotta, spinach, red peppers and garlic. The toppings, however, are secondary to the base, made from dough freshly kneaded in front of you (and if you’re lucky, flipped into the air for theatrics). Earthy, crisp on the outside and soft inside, it is a refreshing change from the commercial pizza bases we’re used to. The Popeye & Olive Oyl pizza is similar to the veggie one but comes with chicken. Most impressive was the Steaking Pigs though. Loaded with bacon strips and caramelised onions, the entire pizza was gone before we could say Italia.

Their milkshakes (in mason jars) are sinful. Sinful ingredients include Nutella, Ferrero Rocher and Snickers, in the mix. No scams here! Plus, chocolate sauce art on your jar to make you feel that much more special!

