What we love about this place is that it seems untouched by time. Not only in the traditional and rather homely recipes they use for their cakes and all the bakes goodies that come out of here, but also, luckily in their prices. You try getting a large slice of banana cake for INR 25 anywhere else! Their White Fudge cake hits all the right spots and is really good for your soul even if not for your six-pack, and the Marble cake is just as good. And we don’t mean a slice of Marble Cake — we’re talking an entire loaf which we happily wolf down for tea.