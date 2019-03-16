Cafes In Indiranagar That Offer Everything From Free Wi-Fi To Sinful Desserts

If you want a place of zen that reflects it in their ambience or food, look no further. Yogisthan is an earthy alfresco setting, with calming colours and a menu that caters to vegans as well, keeping in the mind Ayurvedic principles. Try the detoxifying quinoa burger, the chickpea crepe, or their signature ten grain bread toast with ghee and jaggery. You could have the choice to pop in for their yoga classes, and follow it up with a round of medicinal tea or their blended coffees.