From The Quirky To The Artsy, Chill At These Cool Cafes In Kalyan Nagar With Your Squad

It's a slice of Greece with the trademark Mediterranean blue and white and the whole place done up with charming blue street maps, and white benches to really make you feel like you’ve landed in Santorini! Sandwiches, burgers and pasta are what you need to order, especially the Cafe Azzure Special Pizza that is in the shape of a star. The dessert shakes, especially the brownie and Snicker ones, are our favourites, and you should go here just for that!