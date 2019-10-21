If you’ve been to at least five weddings in town, it’s likely that three of them were catered by the silent yet stunning people at Manna Hospitality. Spearheaded by James and Sharat, Manna serves Indian, Chinese and Continental, so either stick to one cuisine or even mix and match. While they have an extensive menu, picking from their sample ones is the best. Think Ginger Garlic Prawn, Lasooni Tikka, Chilli Potatoes to start with, then Lemon Basil Fish, Kaju Kishmish Pulao and Chicken in Black Bean Sauce (not all together, of course!). They have cuisine specific desserts too, so you’re sorted in every aspect.

Price: INR 500 upwards for vegetarian and INR 650 upwards for non-vegetarian (including crockery, cutlery and service staff).