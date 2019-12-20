Love Batman And Friends? Then You Will Heart This Quirky Comic-Themed Cafe

Entering Cafe Down The Alley is like Robin discovering the Bat Cave — you’ll be amazed by the brightly lit spacious cafe, and the superhero murals and posters that line the walls and pillars. The cafe offers nice, comfy seating plus, bean bags for you to lounge around and relax. There’s even an al fresco situation, but given the fact that all the good stuff is inside, staying indoors is best. There are even board games available for you to play. The best part about the cafe is that all the murals and artwork on the walls are rather unique. From Joker to Wolverine and the whole Justice League gang, there’s a lot of originality going around. We especially heart a high table where there’s a mural of the Justice League having coffee. Totally Instagram-worthy! You can take a walk around the cafe and choose your favourite spot (there’s plenty).

The menu is quite cafe-like with coffee, sandwiches, pasta, and smoothies. You will love how the coffee comes with Superman and Batman logos on them and how most of their dishes are named after superheroes. There's Stark's Sulemani Tea, Flash Fries, Supergirl Strawberry Smoothie, Shazam Schezwan Sandwich, and Hulk's Very Own Burger.