Get Creative With Your Corporate Gifting With These Customised And Curated Gift Boxes

Move over cliché gifting options for (mainly) corporate gifting, check out The PO Box Collective. They will design you gift boxes, carefully curated with premium products to make your colleagues feel really special on any occasion. They have collaborated with different brands who directly contribute in the curation of these boxes. The idea is to create an ecosystem of achievers which include brands, organisations, artists and individuals who add to the content of these boxes in their own unique way. Some of the brands who are contributing to their new festive edition boxes are Oh Cha, Third Wave Coffee roasters, Lavonne and organisations such as The Aravani art project and The Timbaktu Collective (farmer’s organization in Rayalseema). You can customise the box with things such a freshly roasted coffee, organic snacks like murku, biscuits and flavoured tea.

The boxes are also customisable and the pricing depends on the contents and the products you choose for the box. They mostly take bulk orders but they are sometimes open to single orders too.

