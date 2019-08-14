Spend Your Time Doodling On Cups At This Cafe In Indiranagar!

Looking for a new place to spend your time? Head to Cup Chronicles Cafe to bring out your creative side. Popular for allowing people to doodle on their cups, rid yourself of frustration by venting through art.

The choices of freshly made beverages and food items are vast and give spicy an edge to the regulars to try something new every time. With pastas, salads and delicious sandwiches, enjoy activities like comedy nights, music jams and even poetry evenings. In the salads, we suggest the Caesar salad, oven-roasted potato salad and the spicy citrus salad. In the paste section, try the Aglio E Olio, pesto pasta and the spinach and mushroom ravioli (we're drooling!).

The gourmet sandwiches are made of French artisan bread and are grilled to make sure it’s crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside. The crispy chicken sandwich (Juicy & crispy chicken tossed in mustard aioli), pesto cottage cheese sandwich and chef's special are the most popular ones here. Try the panco fried ice cream for dessert. Board games are a big deal here, so if you’re a fanatic, head here to make like-minded friends that you can spend time with playing. Located on the busy road of 12th main in Indiranagar, you’ll be surprised with the quietness of the place.