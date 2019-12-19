Enjoy Rajasthani Style Royal Thali At NH 8

NH 8 is a pure vegetarian Rajasthani cuisine thali restaurant with unlimited serving, located on the 1st floor of the In orbit mall near to food court. It's a Rajasthani theme ambience with rich paintings on the walls, including a full side of a wall painted as Hawa mahal of Rajasthani, spaciously arranged large wooden tables and seating, staff wearing traditional Rajasthani outfit and turban which all reflects Rajasthan's magnificent lifestyle and rich cultural heritage. Extremely appealing setting with dim lights on the walls illuminating the decorations, visitors can experience authentic Rajasthani style hospitality. The course of the meal starts with 2 welcome drinks, that is Shekhawato Chaach (spiced butter milk) and Plain Jaljeera and then comes the round of Farsaans - Matar Kachori, Mirchi Vada, Sev Puri andDalPakwan, all authentic Rajasthani savouries serving as perfect appetizers. The main course is a royal spread of Rajasthani delicacies filled each in a small bowl which are spread around on a thali. The serving included small circles of phulka roti and methi puri with accompaniments which were Shahi Paneer, Aloo Tamatar Rasawala, Gatta Masala, Rajasthani Kadhi. Then Navaratan Pulao in rice. Lastly Jamun, Rabdi Ghewar and Srikhand in sweets. Being vegetarian myself I had a great comfort dining here at this place. The Thali was very satisfying.