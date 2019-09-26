Fab Cafe Has Some Amazing Healthy Options On The Menu, Check Out Now!

Fab Cafe is a cute little cafe by Fab India chain and this is the new branch by them as it’s located in one of the happening areas of Bangalore easy to find. Place rest on the first floor of the fab India building, both shopping and dining at one place is the best part of the cafe, They literally specialise in organic products and using healthy alternatives for oil and sugar. Moving on to the ambiance they have given a refreshing decor theme for the cafe that colour combo used is so peaceful and they have very comfortable seating and also good lighting available. Talking about the food, Started on with few beverages like Chocolate milkshake - it’s was good Mango smoothie bowl - healthy and delicious I would love to have it daily and involve in my daily diet plan Desi egg akuri - simple and soulful dish, it was great! Mutton galouti - this one just melted at one go, it was too good Spicy sprout filled panipuri - we all are pani puri lovers and this healthy not at have it more was my feeling Kerala fish molee with red rice - healthy and delicious was my word for this dish Caramelized banana cake - always place for dessert healthy and too good never miss it. Every ingredient went inside each dish was so perfect and good the chef as great knowledge of what the have in the menu and what the crowd likes in Bangalore. Service was quick and professional, the staff was so knowledgable and guided us in choosing the menu and well trained I had a pleasant dining experience with food of the most exquisite flavour. Overall I like this place and highly recommend going to Fabcafe!