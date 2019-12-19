Adorn Your Home With Gorgeous Handcrafted Rugs & Carpets From This Label

Want to brighten up your spaces? This label is a carpet heaven with a plethora of choices in terms of fabrics and designs. They completely change the look and feel of the space, immediately making it more personal and colourful. Founded by Nand Kishore Chaudhary in 1978, it's a family run business that looks to subvert the centuries-old practices that shunned the poor, women and artists. With a philosophy of responsible manufacturing, they brought dignity back to the craft of rug making. They have everything from wool, silk, viscose silk, and cotton that is carefully handmade by artisans from the rural belts of the country. Their collection ranges from the traditional classics, dhurrie patterns of India, modern, naturals, overdyed, Shag, solids, and transitional patterns, with the best minds in the country behind the creations, that include Gauri Khan and Jennifer Adams. They have wonderful symmetries, geometric shapes, free-form, and expressive patterns, that colourfully fill your home and office spaces, and the decorative patterns on each style are unique and have a story to tell. Little wonder then, that the top architects and interior designers have been favouring this label. These rugs have an elegance that makes them fit seamlessly in modernist or traditional decor. They not only make rugs but also repair and wash your old rugs, bringing in new lease of life to them. They have won hearts and awards and have been on the cover of some of the best magazines. Look out for their designer's corner, where they let you customise your rugs. For more details check out their Instagram page.