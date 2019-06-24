This Basement Bookstore On Church Street Is Home To Amazing Second Hand Buys

What used to be a personal library in the lounge of Church Street Inn became, in 2009, a full-fledged bookstore and lending library. Ravi Menezes owns and runs Goobe’s Book Republic, a bookstore which, in its own words, calls itself the city’s “best little bookstore”. We’re inclined to agree. Within this airy basement bookshop, you’ll find a dazzling variety of books — crime novels, science fiction, travelogues, and some pretty esoteric books. You’ll also find cult favourite graphic novels and comics here, such as the Cyanide and Happiness collection or George Mathen’s Moonward.

Also look for illustrated children’s books, manga, and even some foreign-language books. We are also partial to their section dedicated to food and cookbooks, where we have found ourselves tips on how to whip up a mean espresso, the best of Bed & Breakfast Places in France and more. If you happen to be stuck or baffled by the number of choices available around you, then just ask the ever-helpful owner Ravi for a recommendation.

We love Goobes not just for their selection of books but also for their general championing of reading. And even if Church Street feels far, far away, you can always keep up with the happenings at the bookstore via one of their many social media channels. What also works for Goobe's is that you are less likely to be overwhelmed with books here. It’s a manageable, comfortably-sized collection. Each time we’ve paused here, we’ve left significantly richer.

