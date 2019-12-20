With its quintessential North-Indian dhaba style menu and budget prices, Gramin in Koramangala is a regular haunt for office goers as well as college kids in the area. Dinner time is a regular families scene.
Phirki Paratha, Papad Ki Subzi And Sarson Ka Saag: Gramin Does Ace North Indian Food
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
Shortcut
Chow Down
Phirki Paratha, Papad Ki Subzi, Sarson Ka Saag, Paneer Kheema Pulao
Sip On
Nimbu Ki Shikanji
Winning For
Their really big selection of North Indian dishes and their menu of parathas.
Lowdown On the Ambience
A cosy nook in the famous Raheja Arcade, Gramin has been around since ages. Known for their hearty thali and big selection of north Indian vegetarian staples, Gramin’s decor is fuss free and if we were told describe it, we would call it rustic. This place is all about the food.
What’s On The Menu?
Serving classics like Malai Kofta, Baigan Bharta to speciality dishes such as a crunchy Papad Subzi and Kaju Masala, you can enjoy a vast selection of vegetarian dishes. Gramin also gets brownie points for its special dishes cooked with seasonal greens — from Sarson Ka Saag to creamy Malai Corn Palak. You can even select whether you want your roti cooked on the tawa or the tandoor.
Save your appetite for the parathas here — from the flaky laccha to pudina and methi, you will be spoilt for choice. The Phirki Paratha here deserves a special mention, a street-style favourite with stuffed spinach that goes well with their homely daal. For the rice eaters, try the Paneer Kheema Pulao or the subtle tastes of Corn Pulao that team well with their spicy vegetable curries — we recommend the Papad Subzi, a dish with a perplexing texture of crunchy papad in a spicy mix. The handi biryani is an aromatic dish cooked in earthen pot that melts with flavour.
So, We’re Thinking...
You don’t have to leave town to eat at a roadside dhaba anymore. Gemini in Koramangala recreates that experience with their rustic ambience and authentic dishes. Plus, no traffic also!
#LBBTip
Don’t miss out on their snack time offerings between 3pm and 7pm, for quick bites and masala tea.
