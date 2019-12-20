Phirki Paratha, Papad Ki Subzi And Sarson Ka Saag: Gramin Does Ace North Indian Food

Serving classics like Malai Kofta, Baigan Bharta to speciality dishes such as a crunchy Papad Subzi and Kaju Masala, you can enjoy a vast selection of vegetarian dishes. Gramin also gets brownie points for its special dishes cooked with seasonal greens — from Sarson Ka Saag to creamy Malai Corn Palak. You can even select whether you want your roti cooked on the tawa or the tandoor.

Save your appetite for the parathas here — from the flaky laccha to pudina and methi, you will be spoilt for choice. The Phirki Paratha here deserves a special mention, a street-style favourite with stuffed spinach that goes well with their homely daal. For the rice eaters, try the Paneer Kheema Pulao or the subtle tastes of Corn Pulao that team well with their spicy vegetable curries — we recommend the Papad Subzi, a dish with a perplexing texture of crunchy papad in a spicy mix. The handi biryani is an aromatic dish cooked in earthen pot that melts with flavour.