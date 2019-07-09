South Indian Filter Coffee & Crispy Dosas At This South Indian Outlet

The Filter Coffee is a pretty nice restaurant at Kalyan Nagar which serves perfect filter coffees with steaming idlis and sizzling masala dosas. If you are looking for a place for a happy tummy breakfast at weekends, then "The filter coffee" restaurant is the right choice. Starting from Idly vada platter, ghee Pongal, kara bath and chowchow bath, a variety of dosas you will get a big menu to choose. The specialty of this place is live dosa bar where people can sit around and watch their live dosa preparation. They will serve you hot dosas on the fly. Apart from that, if you want to taste Chettinad (a famous South Indian cuisine) special evening snacks like appam, kuzhi paniyaram, idiappams make sure you visit this place by evening for their evening special menu. Pro Tip - It would a bit crowded on Saturdays and Sundays. You have to wait for a while to gobble tasty food.