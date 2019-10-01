This Place Has Cute Cozy Corners Along With An Exquisite Menu!

Happy Belly Bakes: What makes it super awesome are the cute cosy corners with their exquisite menu. They have everything from healthy to oozing calories. What you must try are their desserts. We tried the Baked Toffee Cheesecake and went gaga. The Ferrero Rocher Hot Chocolate is a must and one of the few savouries you get only here. * Healthy Bowls: Health-conscious? They sure have brilliant options like the Keema Bowl, Mexican rice bowl with a bunch of fruits, brown rice and vegetables. * Customisation: One best part is that they have customised cakes for any occasion and cutesy chocolate jars for any occasion. Choose your character-Minion/Minnie Mouse and their chef is sure to whip out something for you.