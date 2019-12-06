Experience Catholic Style Of Mangalorean Cuisine At This Restaurant In Koramangala

Hotel Tom's Restaurant is now open at Koramangala and this place is just amazing. Tom's is into the Catholic Style of Mangalorean Cuisine which sets it different from the regular Mangalorean Cuisine that we get here in Bangalore. The Ambience is very simple yet a fresh vibe. The comfy place is all I can say. I love the lights here, they look very nice during the night time. Service was good, no complaints there. Staff Behavior was definitely welcoming, friendly and interactive which I love. Coming to the food, I personally loved their Chicken Ghee Roast & Beef Fry was yummy. the Chicken Ghee Roast is cooked just beautifully and it was having a good level of spice that I really loved so much and the Beef Fry was cooked very well as well. do try out their appams and Neer Dose along with the Ghee Roast as it's the best thing ever. Drinks I had was Masala Butter Milk and Lime Soda ( Sweet & Salt Mix ) both were simple a fab to drink along with the food.