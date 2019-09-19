Hsr Layout Gets One Of Its Finest Brewery, Drop By Now!

Brother barley brewing company: One of the very first and best breweries in HSR. A well-decorated ambiance of a brewpub with an amazing dining experience. Built-in a very large area, this place will be the future hub of HSR. COCKTAILS The cocktail is very good full of different fruity aromas and flavours and well presented. Cerri cilin with scotch, kiwi Biwi with him was actually refreshing. The drunken NARIAL was something new to try out. Love potion was the most beautiful of all with a nice subtle flavour. Tamarind infused tequila Hayek Storm was a bit strong for me though BEER They had six types of beers to try from. My favourite has to be apple cider and kafir lime. Beer was properly double aged to increase the flavours and aroma. STARTERS The meal started with a soya soup and some fresh MUSELI and sprouts salad which was way too healthy. The sizzling baby corn was a bit over crispy. Asian chicken spring roll was quite decent. The Amritsari fish fry was something which went well with the drinks, crispy and soft from inside. The fish was juicy from inside. Murgh Malai tikka is a must-try here, the luscious chicken will make obe drool. The mini samosa was made in North Indian style with infused cocktails. Podi idly and Guntur chicken roast were liked by south Indian flavours lovers. MAIN COURSE Even the main course was something, I would highly recommend this place. We had a spread of paneer do pyaza, mushroom mutter masala, chicken Chettinad, Hyderabadi mutton Keema. Everything was perfectly made with all flavours set at the right place. Donne chicken Biriyani was also close to the authentic one. A brewpub with such good quality main course is hard to find in town. We ended on a sweet note with DESSERTS. Mango and Coconut Panna cotta was liked by all, it was soft and drool-worthy. Hot chocolate and walnut brownie and banoffee pie were decent.