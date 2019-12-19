Ibbani Design Creates Drapes Out Of Handlooms For Your Home Sweet Home

Drape your house with handloom curtains from Ibbani Designs. This design studio started by Manasi and Pavithra creates handmade curtains out of handlooms such as Chanderi silks and cotton, Khadi and cotton. We are talking about block printed curtains in whites, blues, greens, reds, and oranges. These are the basic everyday curtains for your living room or bedroom. They start at INR 900 for a single piece of window curtain for both ready to buy and custom made ones. If you are looking for curtains for occasions or made out of richer material, pick curtains made out of Ajrakh materials, vegetable-dyed materials and block printed mulmul for your space. They also make cushion covers and table runners for your house. Though they have a few ready-made pieces that one could shop, they also customise according to your needs. You can place an order with them through Instagram and Facebook. They do come to your house and consult on what colour and type of curtains would look work for your space. You can also contact them and visit their workspace in JP Nagar.