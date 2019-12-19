Light on the stomach, but not on taste, Annapoorani – Truly South Indian restaurant on Indiranagar’s Double Road offers regional cuisine from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and celebrates local food.
Karnataka And Tamil Nadu Cuisine At Its Best At Annapoorani, Indiranagar
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Chow Down
Podi idlis, Rotti Meal, Murungakeerai Adai, and their sambhar is rather good too.
Sip On
Buttermilk
Winning For
Absolutely authentic regional fare using seasonal ingredients and local grains. Plus, a bit of Tamil Nadu cuisine.
Lowdown On the Ambience
The restaurant keeps it no-frills and we are not complaining. Simple tables and chairs and very clean, there’s air conditioning too. The service is fast and efficient and the food is the main focus here.
What's On The Menu?
Tiffin meals, traditional Karnataka rottis, and tava specials {also stuffed rotis} from Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu form the focus of the menu. Weekends are dedicated to an elaborate Kalyanam Saapadu aka a full blown vegetarian wedding feast. A mini version for kids is also available.
The True South
Start here with the podi idlis first. We ordered it to work one day, but they didn’t taste half as good as when it came to our table piping hot. Fluffy, soft mini idlis came slathered with fiery red podi chutney and doused in lots of ghee. Next up was the Murungakeerai Adai, a dal and fresh moringa {drumstick} leaves roti which was shallow fried on the tava. This was served with Avial {a mixed vegetable dish from Tamil Nadu}, a bit of jaggery and tomato chutney. The roti was crisp yet malleable and went well with the tomato chutney and jaggery. The Avial however was not seasoned too well.
We then used the rotti to mop up two kinds of lovely chutneys — peanut and black sesame, served with a dollop of curd, as part of our Rotti Meal. The meal comprised lovely, nutty flavoured Ragi roti, Akki roti and Karnataka special Jolatha rotti {made with battered corn}. Served with delicious aloo palya, and an especially good, spicy sambhar, this was a fulfilling and complete meal. We also ordered a regular meal, which was nothing special with curries, rasam, sambhar and papad served with rice. Give this one a miss.
So, We're Thinking...
Nothing makes us more happy than eateries that celebrate local food and proudly so. Especially when it is simple, light food, but so delicious. Annapporani is going to get many more visits from us.
Timings: noon-3.30pm and 7-10.30pm
