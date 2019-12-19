Karnataka And Tamil Nadu Cuisine At Its Best At Annapoorani, Indiranagar

Start here with the podi idlis first. We ordered it to work one day, but they didn’t taste half as good as when it came to our table piping hot. Fluffy, soft mini idlis came slathered with fiery red podi chutney and doused in lots of ghee. Next up was the Murungakeerai Adai, a dal and fresh moringa {drumstick} leaves roti which was shallow fried on the tava. This was served with Avial {a mixed vegetable dish from Tamil Nadu}, a bit of jaggery and tomato chutney. The roti was crisp yet malleable and went well with the tomato chutney and jaggery. The Avial however was not seasoned too well.

We then used the rotti to mop up two kinds of lovely chutneys — peanut and black sesame, served with a dollop of curd, as part of our Rotti Meal. The meal comprised lovely, nutty flavoured Ragi roti, Akki roti and Karnataka special Jolatha rotti {made with battered corn}. Served with delicious aloo palya, and an especially good, spicy sambhar, this was a fulfilling and complete meal. We also ordered a regular meal, which was nothing special with curries, rasam, sambhar and papad served with rice. Give this one a miss.