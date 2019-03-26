From Waves To Massages: Tick Off Kerala's Best Beaches From Your List

There’s a reason why we call Kerala God’s Own Country; the natural beauty of the place is enough to make you fall in love with it. The Malayali cuisine, local festivals, backwaters, ancestral homes and coconut farms in the state are the backbone of tourism. But there’s really nothing like sitting on the beach drinking toddy and watching the sunset on the horizon. Just dig your feet into the sand and take a dip in the cool water on a hot day to release all those stress knots and empty your mind of its thoughts.