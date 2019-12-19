Sort All Your Fashion Needs On A Budget Under One Roof At This Marathahalli Store

KLM Mall, with its dazzling LED displays and blantant advertising across its three-storey facade, may not exactly be a hidden gem, but it continues to impress with its endless collection of fabrics, colours and textures (the Tollywood endorsements help, too). If you're on a budget or want to do Comm Street level shopping but in an AC environment (and minus the bargaining), this is the place to be.

Located right at the entrance on the ground floor, you'll find a small section housing a range of ethnic jewellery. We spotted jhumkas (priced at INR 300) maang tikas, kadhas, bangles, bracelets and even kundan sets to jazz up your outfit. For the best clothing options, head to third floor. We found breezy, airy and super comfy kurtas that you can style with leggings or wear as dresses. Buy one top at MRP or buy two for INR 999. Now that's an offer we can not refuse! For sarees, check out their range of cotton, nylons, kalamkari prints and Bangalore silks. Prices depend on the material, but it can start from as low as INR 999 for two sarees.

If you're looking for Western styles, sift and sieve your way through their large t-shirt collection, and find everything from plain basics in block colours to ones with prints on them. Pick up three t-shirts for INR 299. What a steal deal! For slightly more formal options, check out their tops section. From off-white semi-casual shirts to peplum tops and tunics, you'll find western wear styles at budget prices on the third floor. Plus, if you buy two tops together, it will only cost you INR 666. Win.