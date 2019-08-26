Bookmark These Tailors In Town For All Your Stitching and Customisation Needs

Recommended For: Blouses for every occasion – from simple cuts to ones with fancy bead, embroidery, and stonework (he’ll whip out his iPad and show you all the designs you can choose from). Also, their gorgeously put together lehengas. We once spotted one with made with different kinds of lace and we couldn’t take our eyes off it. You will have to get your own fabric. You can even source trinkets from the nearby Surya Emporium to jazz up your blouse. If there is an occasion that you need the blouse for, then make sure you give it to him at least 15 days ahead. And a couple of days before delivery, call him and let him know when you’ll be dropping by so that you can get your blouse in time.