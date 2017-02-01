Eclairs, Macaroons, Tiramisu Or Cheesecake: Lavonne Is Dessert Paradise

You’re going to have to go to the counter to place your order, since most of their eatables are pastries. The presentation of everything, from eclairs to mousses, was impeccable so we felt a bit spoiled for choice. We ordered a Black Forest Eclair {which is new to their menu, and we grabbed the last piece}, as well as an Apple Pie. To drink we settled on a Hot Chocolate and a Cappuccino.

The Eclair was excellent — it was absolutely stuffed with smooth chocolate cream, and the pastry was delicate without being too soggy. The Apple Pie was also very well done — it was perfectly crumbly on the outside and moist on the inside, and not the least bit saccharine. The drinks were by far our favourites, though. The Hot Chocolate was rich and creamy, and the Cappuccino was strong enough to give us a bit of a coffee rush! And they seem to have perfected their coffee to milk ratio, so kudos.