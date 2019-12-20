Order Yum Litti Chokka From This Amazing Cloud Kitchen, Littified

Located in Marathahalli, Bengaluru. They have cloud kitchen and online they are taking orders. In the city of IT hub - Bangalore, Littified came up with Authentic Bihari food Litti Chokha. Little, along with chokha, is a complete meal originated from the Indian subcontinent; and popular in Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand, parts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh as well. Litti - Litti is wheat dough ball with different mouthwatering stuffing. Chokha - Mashed and well-cooked potatoes and brinjal tadka with Garlic and Ginger. Both were well cooked and very delicious and amazing in taste. They have some variants in Litti like Ancestor, Veg Cheese, Chinese, Sweet, Panner. Service and Staff. Packaging must be improved. Price also pretty economical. Must-Try Litti Lovers in Bangalore.