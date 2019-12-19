Longing For A Quick Bite Near South-End Circle? Head Out To This Place!

Cafes

The Studio Cafe

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
4.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

28, Pattalamma Temple Road, 2nd Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Amongst the heavy traffic, this cosy cafe would be an apt spot for you to take a chill pill. - Parking is limited - Seatings are also limited - But the FOOD is AMAZING! - Mac & Cheese Poppers & Loaded Nachos were 🔥. - Desserts & Cupcakes for the sweet-tooth. Would highly recommend people to check out The Studio Cafe!

What Could Be Better?

Coolers & Milkshakes weren't available when I visited. It's summer! We need something to cool off, yeah?

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

