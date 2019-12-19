Amongst the heavy traffic, this cosy cafe would be an apt spot for you to take a chill pill. - Parking is limited - Seatings are also limited - But the FOOD is AMAZING! - Mac & Cheese Poppers & Loaded Nachos were 🔥. - Desserts & Cupcakes for the sweet-tooth. Would highly recommend people to check out The Studio Cafe!
Longing For A Quick Bite Near South-End Circle? Head Out To This Place!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayanagar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Coolers & Milkshakes weren't available when I visited. It's summer! We need something to cool off, yeah?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae
