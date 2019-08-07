Hair Straighteners, Curlers & Beauty Masks? Check Out Ilahui Korean Store!

Ilahui is an awesome Korean inspired variety store located at church Street. A treasure trove for exclusive Korean products. What makes it different from other typical Japanese or Chinese variety stores is that there is a wide range of portable grooming devices, a large variety of world-famous Korean beauty mask sheets, hand made wheat straw bowls, cute and quirky hair accessories, tantalizing mini notebooks and so on. I was looking for a portable hair straightener at a reasonable price with good quality since I don't use it frequently. My search got ended up with ilahui. Picked up a handy and cute hair straightener within 500 rupees 😎 The other significant thing is about Korean beauty sheet masks. Found a wide variety of sheet masks starts from basic charcoal mask to moisturizing seaweed and fresh silk masks. It also houses kitchen utilities, eye masks, beauty accessories, water bottles, stationeries, etc. A must visit place for shopping freaks who always searching for cute things.