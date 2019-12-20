Experience Royal Fine Dining At This Restaurant In Sarjapur Road

Masala Mandi, Sarjapur Road. Visited this place on a Thursday evening to experience their dinner buffet. The place has an Ambience that reflects royalty in every aspect. Great indoor and outdoor seating and their royal cutlery add to the complete experience. The place is based on a buffet only concept, where starters were served on the table having a live grill. Personally loved the prawns and tandoori chicken. A live Chaat counter made the perfect Dahi Bhalla chaat and Dahi Papdi Chaat. In the main course, Butter Chicken and Punjabi Kadhi were my favourites. Desserts had Shahi Tukda which took all the attention from my side and finally ending the experience with Fire Paan made it a perfect evening. This place is Recommended!