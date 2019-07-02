Burgers & Milkshakes Anyone?Drop By This Eatery In Indiranagar

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Burger Seigneur

Thippasandra, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

35, 80 Feet Road, HAL 3rd Stage, New Tippasandra, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Burger Seigneur serves amazing Burgers & Milkshakes. Their burgers are really really good. The taste is very unique and worth a visit once for sure. It's a self-service model, where they give you a beeper that lights up when your order is done. Interesting concept and great quality and taste!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

Cafes

Burger Seigneur

Thippasandra, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

35, 80 Feet Road, HAL 3rd Stage, New Tippasandra, Bengaluru

image-map-default