Burger Seigneur serves amazing Burgers & Milkshakes. Their burgers are really really good. The taste is very unique and worth a visit once for sure. It's a self-service model, where they give you a beeper that lights up when your order is done. Interesting concept and great quality and taste!
Burgers & Milkshakes Anyone?Drop By This Eatery In Indiranagar
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Swami Vivekananda Road
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae
