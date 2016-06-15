Music And Menus: Where To Unwind With Great Food And Live Music

When one thinks of the live music scene in Bangalore, there are certain popular names that come to almost everyone’s mind. The great thing about music is that you don’t need a great big stage with equipment to make it and share it. Get an ordinary acoustic guitar and a harmonica and you’re good to go. And that’s what we’re trying to get in sync with. We’re looking at a few places that probably won’t be among the first names that come to mind when you want to have some good food, ale and check out some great bands.