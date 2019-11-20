Load Up On Chilli Chicken, Biryani And Andhra Meals At The Iconic Nagarjuna

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Nagarjuna

JP Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Meu Square, 174/1, Bannerghatta Main Road, Dollar Layout, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default
View 3 Other Outlets

What Makes It Awesome

There are two ways you start off your meal at Nagarjuna – order their biryani or sign up for their meals. It’s a hard choice, a few trips here and you’ll know that, but either way you won’t be disappointed. If you go with the first choice, a small mound of mutton biryani (we highly recommend the mutton version) comes in a small plate with a piece of lemon on top. The long biryani rice is subtly spiced and the flavours and the richness of the meat come through beautifully.

Then, there’s the meals – hot, hot helpings of ghee-sprinkled, steamed rice mixed in with paapu (dal cooked with greens). Or with sambar, rasam or curd. Plus, endless helpings of vegetables, gongura chutney, and pickles. This is a well-executed meal for a happy tummy. Want more protein? Order up plates of their devilishly spicy Chilli Chicken (grab those tissues) or their Chicken Sholay Kebab, pieces of boneless chicken deep-fried in spices.

Following this, cancel all your meetings and go nap. You will need it! 

Other Outlets

Nagarjuna

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.1

195, Double Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Nagarjuna

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.2

138, 1st Cross, KHB Colony, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Nagarjuna

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2

44/1, Residency Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default
