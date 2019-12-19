Shop Everything You Need At This Store Near Indiranagar Metro

New City Gift Shop, a two-floored store near Indiranagar metro station has something to offer to anyone who walks in. Footwear, mugs, home decor, toys, cosmetics, bags, and stationery. As you walk by the metro station, it is hard to miss New City Gift Shop and as soon as you enter, you'll be surprised. Spot racks filled with flip-flops, slippers, sliders, ballerinas and kholapuri style footwear as you enter. The ground floor of the store has everything from home decor pieces such as lamps, paintings, and decor pieces, mugs, water bottles, clocks, tiffin boxes, candles, and stationery.

Walk up to the second floor and shop stuff toys, soft pillows and cushions, handbags of different style and varieties and also suitcases and duffle bags. Think teddy bears, Minions, Doraemon, Hello Kitty, and Emoji plush toys that even adults would love to buy one. The prices here start as low as INR 20. Need a card for a friend's birthday or even your own anniversary? Find one here. Shop juice cups made out of steel, plastic, and glass in shape of tumblers and bottles starting at INR 190. Come rains, buy a three-fold umbrella here starting at INR 200. They also stock up on wind chimes, earrings, table clocks, and party decorations. Whatever you need, you can find it under one roof at New City Gift Shop.