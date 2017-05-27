Tired Of 99-Variety Dosa Carts? Hit Up These Six Places For Offbeat Idli Variations

Traditionally a South Indian breakfast food, we here at Team LBB love a good idli at any time in the day — for breakfast, lunch, dinner or even a tea time snack, we’re in love with idlis. And it appears so are LBB readers when we recently conducted a quick survey on Instagram. Recommendations poured in from you, lovely readers and some of them have made it to our list. While little else beats an idli-vada combo, paired with a spicy coconut chutney and steaming hot sambar, we’ve decided to shake things up a notch. We’ve done the research for you, and found some of the best offbeat idlis Bangalore has to offer, and believe us, there are plenty!